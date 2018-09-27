India and Oman agree for deeper maritime security

Oman is the first GCC to formalize Defence ties with India from joint military exercise and cooperation in anti piracy and security matters.

India and Oman have agreed for deeper cooperation in maritime security and defence industry for future engagement and range of measures to enhance the defence relationship between the two countries.

During talks between Sayyid Badr Saud Harib Al Busaidi, the Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, Sultanate of Oman, who is on an official visit to India at the invitation of defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the two sides undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral defence cooperation and discussed measures to further enhance bilateral exchanges.

FE Online was the first to highlight this visit.

Acording to diplomatic sources, the two countries share strong and multifaceted defence ties. The three wings of the Armed Forces hold staff talks and advanced joint exercises with each other. Several enabling agreements and Memoranda of Understanding have been signed between the two countries pertaining to defence related issues.

The two ministers also shared their perspectives on recent developments related to regional security.

As reported by FE Online earlier, Oman is considered a strategic partner for India geopolitically and historically. The Sultanate has opened access to the key Port of Duqm in Oman for military use and logistical support. The Port of Duqm and dry dock will be available for providing maintenance to the Indian Naval vessels. And this will also allow India to expand its footprints in the Indian Ocean Region.

Oman is the first GCC to formalize Defence ties with India from joint military exercise and cooperation in anti piracy and security matters.

Both countries have decided to cooperate in the area of coastal defence, besides holding regular joint exercises by the three defence forces, training of navy, air and army officials.