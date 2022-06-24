India and G7 leaders to discuss food & energy security, Russia-Ukraine and more in Germany

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, food and energy security will be topping the agenda of talks of leaders of the world’s most industrialized nations when they meet in Germany on Sunday.

Who all will attend?

Heads of state and governments of the Group of Seven (G-7) countries including Germany, France, the UK, Japan, Italy, Canada and the US will gather for summit level talks at Schloss Elmau in Germany’s Bavarian Alps from June 26 -28. This is the same location where Germany in 2015 had hosted its last G-7 summit.

Also, besides India there are other special invitees including leaders of Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa. The President of the EU too has been invited to attend the summit. This is of significance as soon after the G-7 meeting the NATO leaders will get together in Madrid to discuss the membership of Sweden and Finland.

What is the motto of the Summit this year?

According to the G-7 website, the motto this year is “Progress towards an equitable world” and this is based on “five areas of action.”

Agenda

This year Germany which took over the presidency on January 1, is hosting the summit and besides the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine other issues including energy and energy security, climate change, COVID-19 pandemic, food security as well gender equality are some of the issues that the leaders will be focusing on during the talks.

India & G-7

Once again India has been invited. And according to foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly on the midnight of June 25 to Germany as a special invitee to the meeting on June 26-27.”

According to the foreign secretary during his visit, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of G7 and also of the guest countries on the sidelines of the summit.

“Regular participation of India at the G-7 summits clearly points to increasing acceptance and recognition that India needs to be a part of every sustained effort to find a solution to solve challenges, global challenges in particular, which are being faced by the world,” said the foreign secretary.

He also said that the PM is scheduled to speak in two sessions – Energy, Climate Change, Environment, Health, Food Security, Democracy and Gender Equality.

Last month, PM Modi visited Germany for the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

Importance of India & Indonesia bilateral meet on G-7 sidelines

Meeting between PM Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is of importance as the Asean nation is a host of the forthcoming G-20 summit later this year and in December India will take over the presidency of G-20. There is a pressure by NATO countries led by the US to boycott Russia from the grouping. Neither India nor Indonesia support this and had refused to join the boycott call earlier this year during the IMF meeting where the Russian Finance minister was present.

Is Russia a member of G-7?

No. Russia became a member of the expanded G-8 in 1997; however following its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine it was suspended.

Food Security

This is one of the most important issues that will be discussed amongst the leaders who will gather in Germany over the weekend.