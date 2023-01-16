India and France to hold high-intensity naval exercise ‘Varuna’–2023

The French and Indian navies begin the 21th edition of bilateral naval exercise, Varuna 2023, on the Western Seaboard today.

While the bilateral exercise between the two navies was initiated in 1993, it was christened as ‘VARUNA’ in 2001 and has become a hallmark of the India – France strategic bilateral relationship.

This year, the bilateral exercise will involve the participation of indigenous guided missile stealth destroyer INS Chennai, guided missile frigate INS Teg, maritime patrol aircraft P-8I and Dornier, integral helicopters and MiG29K fighter aircraft.

The French Navy will be represented by the aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle, frigates FS Forbin and Provence, support vessel FS Marne and maritime patrol aircraft Atlantique.

According to the Indian navy, the exercise will be conducted over five days from 16 to 20 January 2023 and will witness advanced air defence exercises, tactical manoeuvres, surface firings, underway replenishment, and other maritime operations.

The India-France joint naval exercise

The Varuna series of exercises has expanded in scope and complexity over the years.

The maritime exercise plays a crucial role in establishing strategic bilateral relations between India and France. Units of both navies will undertake multi-discipline operations and enhance their war-fighting skills in maritime theatre.

Both navies will also conduct various tactical exercises to enhance their inter-operability in the maritime domain.

The exercise will facilitate operational-level interaction between the two navies to foster mutual cooperation for good order at sea, underscoring the shared commitment of both nations to security, safety, and freedom of the global maritime commons.

Both New Delhi and Paris share concerns about the worsening security environment in the Indo-Pacific amid rising threats from China.