India and Colombia push for deeper cooperation in pharma, space and auto sector

Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez visits India

Accompanied with a high level official and business delegation, Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez has reached India, and the focus of the visit is on building bridges with India in various sectors especially in the pharmaceuticals. She is the first woman Vice President of Colombia to visit India leading a big delegation of more than 35 officials and business representatives from various sectors especially pharmaceuticals, health, science and technology, education, and space.

On reaching India on Friday, the visiting leader in her tweet stated that she is in India to ink an important alliance that would allow Colombia to produce vaccines locally. As has been reported earlier by Financial Express Online, the South American nation is looking for vaccines for all different diseases as well as medicines and life saving drugs.

So far Ms Ramirez has met with Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday; both leaders talked about regional and multinational issues and how Colombia could be used as a gateway to the rest of the region.

Since there is special focus on science and technology, vaccine development and biotechnology, the visiting leader has met with the Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, and Secretary, Department of Health Research and Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

On Saturday (Oct 2, 2021) she also went to Rajghat to lay a wreath at Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Later in the day she met with external affairs minister S Jaishankar and how the two countries can enhance their relations bilaterally.

Dr S Jaishankar tweeted they both had wide ranging discussions on how to expand partnership with the visiting leader. Both sides have agreed to focus on space, biotechnology, health and pharmaceuticals. Talks also centered on enhancing trade and investments, IT, energy security, auto sector

Financial Express Online had reported that the visit is about vaccines that will be produced in Colombia with the help of agreements signed with different pharmaceutical laboratories to produce COVID-19 vaccines as well as for other diseases.

The two sides have inked agreements which will help in ensuring deeper cooperation between the two countries in exploration and use of space, as well as in the health and vaccines. According to the visiting leader in the last decade the pharmaceutical production in her country has witnessed an average annual growth of six percent.

He talked about leveraging this growth and to work with India hand in hand. “India is the world’s largest supplier of vaccines and generic drugs,” she tweeted.

Some alliances have been inked with research centres which will help in deeper cooperation and also exploration of space.

According to her the two countries will further strengthen bilateral relationships and in an effort to turn her country Colombia into a “window of progress for the region’’ he called for deeper trade and investment ties.

Colombian Ambassador to India Mariana Pacheco in a recent interaction with a section of the media had expressed her praise for the Indian pharmaceutical ecosystem. According to her, the top leaders of her country’s President and Vice President are focused on promoting the recovery of the pharma industry in her country.