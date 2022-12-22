India and China talk again, focus was on issues related to Western sector

Close on the heels of the recent clash between the troops of Indian Army and Chinese PLA in the Yangtse area in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, the 17th round of Corps Commander-levels took place earlier this week. The focus of the talks was more on the Western sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where there are still some friction spots that need to be resolved.

The meeting which took place on December 20, 2022, comes five months after the 16th round of Corps Commander Level talks between the two countries which had taken place at the Chushul border in July.

According to an official joint statement that was issued on Thursday (December 22, 2022) the India- China Corps Commander Level Meeting took place at Chushul-Moldo border. The meeting was on the Chinese side, said the statement.

Reading out the statement, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi said the meeting was held to build on the progress made after the last meeting on July 17, 2022. The talks were open and constructive as both sides exchanged views on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.

Text of the statement

“They had a frank and in-depth discussion, keeping in line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest which would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations.”

At the end of talks both sides have agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in that sector and have also agreed to stay in contact and maintain dialogue through diplomatic and military channels. The two sides have also agreed to work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues.

Was the recent clash between the troops of both sides come up?

There is no clarity as the talks were focused more on the Western Sector and the new round of clash between the troops of India and China earlier this month was in the Eastern sector, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has already made a statement in the ongoing Parliament session.

The clash earlier this month

On Dec 9, 2022, in Arunachal Pradesh, in eastern sector, this was the first major clash between the troops of the two sides after the deadly hand-to-hand combat in Galwan Valley in June 2020, in which lndia lost its personnel.