India and Argentina: Celebrating 70 years of relationship and exploring new areas to deepen ties

Underlining the importance of “south-south” cooperation, a top diplomat of Argentina asserts that the relations between the two countries have the potential to grow further. Keen to expand its export basket to Argentina, India is eyeing an additional $1.5 billion worth of shipments in various sectors including defence, textiles and bicycles. New Delhi has also been promoting ethnic products like Khadi and Alphonso mangoes.

Both countries boast of strong cooperation in international forums, and have now identified more areas for strengthening relations.

According to Daniel Chuburu, ambassador of Argentina to India said “India is a very important partner for us. Both food and energy security, people to people as well as tourism are important for further deepening the relationship. As far as food security is concerned, we are keen on establishing a relationship with India.”

“We are celebrating 70 years of bilateral relations and this year at the end of bilateral talks between our former President Mauricio Macri and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 10 agreements were signed in various sectors including agriculture, energy, and defence. Argentina has also joined the International Solar Alliance (ISA) led by India,” he added.

Eureka Lemons enter India

India recently received the first shipment of the Tucumán-grown `Eureka’ lemons from Argentina. This came under the agreement which was inked earlier this year.

This is the first time India has imported Argentinean lemons which are available across supermarkets and restaurants in major Indian cities and the South American nation will also export containers of other products including chia seeds, fresh eggs, egg products, fish meal and bone meal. Next year India will receive around 500 metric tonnes of Eureka Lemons which is juicer and almost three times the size of the lime available in the Indian market.

While talks are on for getting pulses from there, apples and pears are already in the Indian market.

Export & Import

Between 2017-18 India exported goods including organic chemicals, vehicles and auto parts, lubricants, machinery, sound and image devices and garments for $708.7 million. And imported soybean oil, petroleum, copper, sunflower oil, leather, wool and ferroalloys from Argentina for close to $ 2.2 billion.

In fact, soybean oil makes up for almost 90 per cent of Argentinean exports to India which the new government of that country will now try to diversify.

Tourism

The effort is to promote tourism and people to people connect. According to Chuburu, “Next week as part of celebrations, the embassy at an event in New Delhi showcase typical Argentinean sweets, wines, fresh fruits, and Yerba Mate tea. It is also a platform to promote the most tourist destinations there, as well as its unique culture, formed by its gastronomy, the fascinating Tango dance, and its music.”

Adding, “It will be a great opportunity to learn more about this South-American country, and hopefully to encourage new businesses and improve the current bilateral relations with India, which have become more and more promising in the last few years.”