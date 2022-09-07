India all set for SCO Summit next week, terrorism, connectivity, food and energy security top the agenda

Next week all eyes are going to be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Uzbekistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit next week September 15-16. The SCO member states will discuss critical issues related to food and energy security, countering terrorism and extremism, inclusive connectivity corridors (INSTC and Chabahar port), and situation in war torn Afghanistan under Taliban 2.0.

The SCO Summit comes at a time when the Russia-Ukraine war continues, Chinese troops and Indian Army troops continue to be locked in a standoff and the Dragon continues its bullying tactics in the neighbourhood and in the Indian Ocean region. What is important to note is that India will be assuming the presidency of SCO in 2023 and the next summit will take place in India.

What is the significance of the SCO Summit?

The world is witnessing unprecedented security, economic and humanitarian crises. India has committed its support to the success of the Samarkand Summit.

“India’s foremost concern at the forthcoming meeting is Central Asia and Afghanistan. To be sure, New Delhi does raise global issues of reformed multilateralism, climate change and respect for international law through this forum, but the focus is on Eurasia. And, New Delhi does not treat this organisation as an instrument to counter the US influence in the region. In this regard, its objectives are clearly different from that of Russia and China,” says Prof Rajan Kumar, School of International Studies, JNU.

Expected Meetings

While there PM Modi is likely to have meetings with the Central Asian leaders including host Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Also, meeting with Russian President Vladmir Putin is likely to take place on the sidelines. So far the two leaders have had four telephone conversations this year and are expected to meet more later this year at the G20 summit as well as the annual summit between the two countries.

Though not officially announced, PM Modi is likely to have a bilateral meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif too is going to be at the summit. Irani President Ebrahim Raisi will be there as his country will be formally inducted in the SCO this year.

Radicalism and terrorism in the region

“Security and stability in Eurasia are of foremost concerns for India. And it is particularly concerned about the spread of radicalism and terrorism in the region. After the withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan, there is a genuine fear that terrorist organisations can spread their networks in Central Asia.

Numerous groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State operate from Afghanistan and Pakistan. Central Asian states have somewhat managed to tame the radical and fundamentalist groups in their territories, but resource limitations and capabilities constrain them. They need external assistance to counter international terrorist networks,” opines Prof Rajan.

Platform to discuss regional issues

According to him, “The advantage of the SCO is that Pakistan and Afghanistan are also affiliated with this organisation in various capacities. The SCO-CSTO Outreach Summit on Afghanistan in September 2021 underlined regional powers’ role in tackling radicalism and terrorism.”

Connectivity

The connectivity to Eurasia, and through this region to Europe, has become a priority for India. Central Asian states are landlocked, and Pakistan’s territory blocks their direct access to India.

“There are two significant developments. However, these are likely to change the situation. The preliminary operation of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) has facilitated a higher volume of trade between India and Russia through Iran.

There are reports confirming that the Iranian transport company, Iran Shipping Lines, has transported approximately 3,000 tonnes of goods employing 114 containers along the INSTC between May and July 2022. This is an important development as the 7,200-km network of INSTC offers the shortest connectivity route reducing the carriage cost by about 30 per cent, and it takes less than 25 days, down from the nearly 40 days through the Suez Canal route,” observes Prof Rajan.

“Another development is the operationalisation of the Chabahar Port, which the Indian government wants to be included in INSTC. This will provide India access to Afghanistan and Central Asia. Since India has begun to import a significant amount of energy from Russia, the importance of this route cannot be overstated. The SCO is the right platform to discuss the connectivity issue in Eurasia,” he adds.

India views the SCO as an organisation specific to Eurasia and has evolved several bilateral and multilateral mechanisms with China and Russia. But the smaller states of Central Asia are not part of those groupings such as the RIC and the BRICS.

Balancer in the region

“India’s presence provides immense credibility to the SCO. It saves the organisation from being branded as a group of authoritarian states or the NATO of the East. India is gradually being regarded as a benevolent balancer in the region. Its interests do not clash with that of Russia. And Central Asian states also find a non-intimidating partner in the form of India.

There is no evidence to suggest that India has any active policy to counter China in the region. New Delhi does not support China’s BRI projects, but the reasons are different. It seeks to align its interests with the Russian idea of Eurasian integration. It is negotiating separately with the Eurasian Economic Union for a free trade agreement,” states Prof Rajan.