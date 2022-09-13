India-Africa ties deepen, MoS Muraleedharan in Nairobi

Ahead of the third India-Africa Dialogue at the DefExpo next month, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has reached Nairobi as part of his two-nation visit. In Nairobi the minister will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Dr William Ruto.

Minister V Muraleedharan will hand over a letter of greetings and congratulatory message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dr William Ruto who will assume office as fifth president of his country.

The two countries are working towards consolidating economic cooperation, maritime security, Indo-Pacific, Space Cooperation, fight against terrorism and Big Four Agenda of the African nation.

About the new President of Africa

According to reports, Kenya’s President-elect Dr William Ruto will be sworn-in today (September 13, 2022) as he becomes the top leader of his country after Kenya’s Supreme Court rejected challenges to the presidential elections’ official result.

Agenda in Kenya

The minister is also expected to participate in a business event and is likely to hold a meeting with the business community who are engaged in business with India and will also address the captains of the Kenyan industry. He is scheduled to attend a community event where he will meet with Indian-origin residents who live in Kenya.

India and Kenya are Maritime neighbours

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that in the currentgeo-political context, the two countries are maritime neighbours, and Kenya will play a very important role in New Delhi’s Indo-Pacific Strategy. India and Kenya both recognize the importance of safety, prosperity and security of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and they have had detailed discussions about the situation in the Indo-Pacific as well as the Horn of Africa.

Radicalisation and the increase in international terrorism and violent extremism in some parts of Africa and Asia are of mutual concern to both sides and the two countries have decided to expand cooperation to fight terrorism in all its forms.

South- South Cooperation

Last year in June, India and Kenya had reiterated their commitment to South-South Cooperation and agreed to work towards further strengthening their partnership. India has already recognized Kenya’s the Big Four Agenda. This agenda includes Food Security, Universal Health, Manufacturing, and Affordable Housing.

India-Kenya Bilateral Trade

Both countries are working towards identifying new sectors which will help in further deepening of ties in various sectors as well as diversification of trade relations.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that India is Kenya’s one of the leading sources of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). The African country is seeking more investments from the private sector in different areas including automobile, agro-processing, manufacturing as well as affordable housing.

India & Eritrea

Starting September 14, the minister will travel toEritrea for a two-day visit where according to the Ministry of External Affairs Statement he will hold a meeting with that country’s President Isaias Afwerki and Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed.

Focus of the meeting will be talking about bilateral and regional issues and later he will meet with the Indian Diaspora.