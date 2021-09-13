India–Africa Defence Dialogue to be held biennially at DefExpo

In consultation with all the stakeholders, India plans to institutionalise the Defence Dialogue with Africa which will be at the ministerial level and it will be held every two years on the sidelines of the DefExpo. (Credit: PTI)

Ahead of the India Africa Forum Summit IV later this year, to help build on existing partnerships between African countries & India, there will be an India-Africa Defence Dialogue on the sidelines of every DefExpo.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), a decision has been taken to make Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) as the knowledge partner for the India-Africa Dialogue. MP-IDSA is expected to assist in providing support for enhanced defence cooperation between the two sides.

The second India-Africa Defence Dialogue will be hosted by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of DefExpo-2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

In March 2022, the broad theme of the 2nd India Africa Defence Dialogue is going to be ‘India – Africa: Adopting Strategy for Synergizing and Strengthening Defence and Security Cooperation’.

This will help in building on the existing partnerships between India and the African Continent. And will give both sides to explore new areas of convergence in areas including maritime security, cyber security, counter terrorism, capacity building and training.

India-Africa Maritime Cooperation

According to experts, India has always been at the forefront in urging the African nations to participate in various multilateral frameworks within the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). An India led initiative — Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), is headquartered in Mauritius and there are eight African member countries which includes the strategic island states like Madagascar and Comoros.

Then there is the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, this is a multinational naval mechanism and was established in 2008 by the Indian Navy. This has been set up to help in fostering greater interoperability and shared awareness in the maritime domain. There are six African countries as its member — Mozambique, Tanzania, Kenya, Mauritius, South Africa and Seychelles.

When did the first India-Africa Defence Dialogue take place?

It took place on the sidelines of the DefExpo in Lucknow in 2020, and was jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence. And at the conclusion of the meeting a Joint Declaration, ‘Lucknow Declaration’ was adopted.