India @ 75: Indigenous guns will give salute at Red Fort this year

For the first time, a gun jointly developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Forge is set to fire during the 21 Gun salute at Red Fort on August 15, this year.

This Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) is an indigenous 155 mm x 52 caliber howitzer gun. It has been developed based on the specifications and requirements of the Indian Army’s artillery modernisation programme.

As has been reported by Financial Express Online earlier this week, this indigenous gun holds the world record with longest unassisted projectile range of 48 km., additionally it has an all-electric drive.

Unique features

Based on the official statement issued earlier, indigenous has the unique ability to fire six-round bursts. It can fire in Zone 7.

This is an ultra-modern towed gun and has been manufactured with cutting-edge technology, has shoot and scoot capability. Also, has the capability to fire a complete range of NATO Standard and in service ammunition.

It boasts fast mobility in different terrains – mountainous and desert terrains. Finally, this is a first-of-its-kind gun that has the ability to achieve the shortest minimum range at a high angle.