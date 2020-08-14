Independence Day celebrations: Do Gaz ki Doori at Red Fort! MoD makes special arrangements during Covid-19

In view of the COVID-19, the members of the Guard of Honour have been under quarantine. (Representative image)

This year the Independence Day Flag Hoisting Ceremony at Red Fort will be different. To ensure that the standard operating procedures are followed in view of COVID-19, the Ministry of Defence has planned the ceremony in a way to keep a balance between the sanctity and dignity of the programme.

What has the Ministry of Defence (MoD) planned?

For seamless movement to ensure that there is no crowding, the walkways and enclosures are all laid with carpeting and wooden flooring.

There are additional Door frame metal detectors.

To avoid queuing and to ensure smooth passage for all the invitees, the metal detectors have spaced markings to help.

The seating arrangement has been made keeping in mind the “Do Gaz ki Doori” (or 6 feet between any two guests).

For smooth entry and exit of the vehicles, the parking areas have been brick-lined and paved.

According to the MoD around 4000 plus invites have been issued to the officials, diplomats, media and members of the public etc.

In view of the COVID-19, the members of the Guard of Honour have been under quarantine.

This year there will no school children to watch the event. Tomorrow, NCC Cadets will be witnessing the event and will be seated at Gyanpath, the MoD has said.

Each invite has gone with specific Advisory for following the COVID related guidelines.

Officials have planned an orderly dispersal plan in place for implementation.

All the ceremonial drills have also factored social distancing norms and have adopted other precautionary measures.

Also, there will be Thermal screening at all entry points for the invitees. The sanitization of the premises both inside and outside the Red Fort is being carried out on a regular basis.

All have to wear masks. There will be masks kept handy for distribution at various points of venue.

Hand sanitizers will be available.

And, to enhance the visual appeal of the area, floral arrangements have been made at Gyanpath behind the NCC Cadets.