Incursions by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh? Indian Army dismisses reports

The Indian Army has stated that being an area of differing claims, troops routinely from either side patrol the area. (File photo: PTI)

With the second India-China informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, slated for next month, Indian Army has dismissed reports about incursions by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian Army has reiterated that there is no permanent presence of either Chinese soldiers or civilians in the area and surveillance is maintained by Indian troops. Referring to reports in a section of the media about incursions in the area of Fish Tail, the Indian Army has said that “there is differing perception of the alignment of the LAC, as in many other areas.”

The Indian Army has stated that being an area of differing claims, troops routinely from either side patrol the area. In addition, civilian hunters and herb collectors also frequent here during summer months. It has also stated that it is a thickly vegetated area and all movements are undertaken on foot along Nalas and streams. However, during the monsoons whenever the Nalas are in spates, temporary bridges are constructed by the patrols for their movement.

Reports have indicated that the Chinese Army had entered Indian Territory in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh and constructed a wooden bridge over Doimru Nala.

Both countries have been working towards maintenance of peace and tranquillity in all areas of India-China border areas as a prerequisite to smooth development of overall bilateral relations.

On the basis of the 2005 Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles, both countries have agreed to work towards a fair reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement of the boundary question.

Last October around 10 Chinese troops had entered approximately 14 km inside India, in an area located near the banks of Mathu and Emra rivers in Dibang Valley. Those troops had set up their camp and had stayed there for several hours before heading back.