In less than 24 hours! Ordnance Factories develop new testing technology for protective medical clothing

For the first time ever in less than 24 hours three Ordnance Factories across the country have developed a critical technology that can be used for testing the resistance of the material used in Protective Clothing to penetration by synthetic blood. This technology will aid Ordnance Clothing Factories (OCF) to test the Coverall they are making to help both the military as well as civil authorities in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Confirming such a feat, Dr Uddipan Mukherjee Joint Director and PRO, OFB told Financial Express Online, “Within a short span of 12 hours Heavy vehicles factory, Avadi developed an equipment to test resistance of material used in Protective Clothing to penetration by synthetic blood.”

This was possible due to the work of a dedicated team set up in Ordnance Factory Avadi to work on such a technology which will help in testing the resistance of the protective gear which is being used in the hospitals in the fight against COVID-19.

According to Mukherjee, “The test equipment was acquired by OCF Avadi for testing the special protective clothing being developed by them. Now, Heavy Vehicles Factory has made the test equipment for the OFC to use.”

Also, “similar blood penetration resistance test equipment has been developed by Ordnance Factory Cawnpore, and has been handed over to Ordnance Clothing Factory Shahjahanpur earlier in the morning today,” the joint director of OFB said.

Small Arms Factory Kanpur has also developed an apparatus for testing of protective clothing material against penetration resistance using synthetic blood.

These testing kits have been made using 100 per cent in house materials and have been tried and tested within 24 hours across the different factories, by dedicated teams.

All factories under the Ordnance Factory Board have been involved in this fight and have been manufacturing hand sanitizers, face masks, ventilators, PPE and helping the civil authorities.