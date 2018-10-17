Indian Navy joins elite club, can now reach distressed submarines. See pics of maiden trials at sea

Earlier this week, the DSRV carried out under water mating with a bottomed submarine, at over 300 feet depth.

The Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) which has put the Indian Navy in an elite grouping has successfully concluded its maiden trials at the Western Naval Command. These sea trials of the DSRV, which is operated by a crew of three, can rescue 14 personnel from a disabled submarine at one time, has proven the newly inducted DSRV can undertake rescue operations from disabled submarines at sea.

According to the Indian Navy, the vehicle dived successfully up to 666 m, thus setting a record for deepest submergence by a ‘manned vessel’ in Indian waters. The crew has also carried out ROV operations at over 750 metres and Side Scan Sonar operations at over 650 metres, which are all ‘firsts’ for the Indian Navy.

The trials will also include air transportation of the system by the IAF’s heavy-lift transport aircraft. The 3rd Generation Submarine Rescue Systems incorporate an innovative new system design and tightly integrated components to ensure time-to-first-rescue (TTFR) – the time measured between system deployment and commencement of the rescue – is minimized. In the event of an accident, this maximizes the chances of a successful rescue, which is crucial in protecting the lives of submariners.