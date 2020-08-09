  • MORE MARKET STATS

Import embargo planned for 101 defence items; govt aims to boost indigenisation, says Rajnath Singh

By: |
Published: August 9, 2020 10:49 AM

In a recent notification by the Ministry of Defence, the government has planned to put an embargo on the import of many defence items that is expected to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024. Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Defence on Sunday took to Twitter to inform the import embargo planned and said that the government is aiming to “apprise the Indian defence industry” when it comes to the requirement of Armed Forces. This, Rajnath Singh believes that will boost the goal for indigenisation. Further, the minister informed that the government will step forth in taking all necessary measures that would ensure that the timeline set for the production of equipment is met (according to the Negative Import List). This will also be inclusive of a “co-ordinated mechanism for hand holding of the industry by the Defence Services,” said Singh.

 

