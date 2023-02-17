scorecardresearch
Written by PTI
Image of Hanuman returns on HAL’s display aircraft on last day of Aero India
A picture of Lord Hanuman returned to the vertical stabiliser of the static display aircraft model of defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on the last day of Aero India 2023 here, three days after it was removed without assigning any reason.

Anjaneya, as Hanuman is also referred to, is seen with his mace in battle mode and the caption below the sticker read, “The storm is coming”.

An HAL official, on condition of anonymity, told PTI that they carried out orders as received.

The HTFT-42 trainer aircraft has been kept at the HAL‘s Hall-3 here at the five-day aviation exhibition.

Three days ago, the display came up at the pavilion eliciting curiosity among onlookers. As it hit headlines, the defence PSU removed it without citing any particular reason. 

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 18:49 IST