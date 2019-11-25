Illegal Immigration: From hope to despair, US deports more Indian youths

These young men and women had travelled from India through private airlines to various countries in South America. (PTI)

Just a few days ago another special aircraft carrying around 145 Indians, including three women, were deported from Arizona in the US and landed at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International airport via Dhaka, Bangladesh.

This was the third group of Indians deported from the US, earlier around 117 Indians were deported from there on October 23, and another group of 311 was deported from Mexico on October 18.

These young men and women had travelled from India through private airlines to various countries in South America and in some cases directly to Mexico with the help of the travel agents who were charging them very high fees which went up to Rs 25 lakh per person promising them their dream destination the United States of America. These unsuspecting youth were routed through the jungle routes from various countries including Ecuador, Guatemala, Brazil, El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration had an agreement with Mexico with a validity of 90 days to control the migrant flow from Central America and other illegal immigrants crossing from Mexico into the US. After this, the Mexican government had in October deported more than 300 youth who were detained on the borders or who were jailed.

Mostly, the agents were sent the youth through the countries in South America where it was visa on arrival – and countries like Ecuador was the most misused among the rest. As has been reported earlier, after some Indians were arrested the government of Ecuador has now introduced visa fees for travellers from countries including India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan.

Earlier those travelling illegally towards the US would first reach Turbo, a port city in Colombia and then head to the Panama mainland after a strenuous bus journey, followed by a trek through forests and a boat journey. They take the agents through the forests in Nicaragua, Honduras and finally Guatemala.

According to a report by the Border Patrol Statistics, Indians were apprehended at the Southwest border in 2017 was 2,943 and in 2018 recorded was 8,997 which has dramatically increased by nearly 3.05 times. Those who have been caught by the security forces were mostly Hindi and Punjabi speaking youth.

Compared to the number of Indians caught, there has been a surge in the numbers from the Central American countries of people running away from poverty, and violent conditions in their country. And in some cases those who have been caught at the borders of Mexico or the US are those who have been running away from uncertainties in their countries.

Earlier this week at the three day workshop organised by the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), in NCR, for BIMSTEC member states, a top Indian Navy officer said that “The focus was on threats of human trafficking, narcotics smuggling among other issues of major concern to the member states.”

“Narco-trade and human smuggling under the guise of Merchant guise is a matter of major concern and this is being taken up at different foras both by the government agencies as well as other stakeholders,” he added.