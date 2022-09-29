IIT-Goa and Naval Group to carry out R&D to study underwater signal

Earlier this week the Indian Institute of Technology Goa (IIT Goa) and Naval Group of France together have inked an agreement on joint collaboration to conduct research in the field of underwater signal resolutions.

The two will work together to improve the analysis of the data collected by underwater sensors by using neural systems and Artificial Intelligence.

The agreement which is part of the Goa Atlantic cooperation in Marine Science and Engineering (GOAT) programme between the two was inked in the presence of the Indian Ambassador Jawed Ashraf and the Mayor of Brest, François Cuillandre at Sea Tech Week. This GOAT programme was initiated in 2019 during the Indo-French Knowledge summit. And this was for exchange in education, innovation and research in the field of marine technology and science.

At the Sea Tech Week event India was the featured country earlier this week, according to an official company statement.

Increasing the resolution of underwater imagery together

In order to improve future industrial applications including underwater surveillance, submarine imaging and drones, IIT research will work with French technical experts to extend the understanding of the technologies.

The aim of this R&D project is to study the underwater signal-to-noise ratio of, and sensors using either neural systems or Artificial Intelligence will analyse the raw data. And this will help to increase the resolution of underwater imagery for the needs of offshore applications, detection of any submerged structure, or for the installation, maintenance and more.

On this project the Naval Group of France is a big contributor to the technological capabilities of the Indian Navy.

Also Read: New-age wars of the 21st century and Indian Navy’s tryst with unmanned systems

India and France Cooperation

Prof Barada Kanta MISHRA, Director of the IIT GOA expressed hope to take the cooperation between the two countries forward in underwater communications, imaging, and other domains of expertise like materials, and to also have a multiplicative effect on technological prowess on both the sides.

Also Read: Indian Navy to enhance its underwater capabilities; To release Unmanned Roadmap

François-Régis BOULVERT, International scientific cooperation director at Naval Group explained that “We value our long-term relation and collaboration with India and we are working on concrete research that helps develop new capabilities for both countries.”

Adding “We are also proud to work with the ecosystem in Brest and our academic partners of the Campus Mondial de la Mer.”