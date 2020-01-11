If we get a directive, we will act on it! Army Chief Naravane on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

Emphasizing that his forces are fighting for the sovereignty and security of the nation, he added that his focus is going to be on the A, B, and C: Allegiance, Belief, and Consolidation of his force. (Image: IE)

For the first time, the Army Chief while outlining the A, B, C vision for the army quotes the preamble of the Indian Constitution and states that his force is for the people of the country. His statement assumes significance as it comes close on the heels of the forces being accused of being politicized. Addressing the annual press conference ahead of the 72nd Army Day 15 January, the Indian Army Chief MM Naravane said “The Indian Army is of the people of India and for the people of India. And the Forces owe their allegiance to the Constitution of the country and are fighting to protect the core values of justice, equality and fraternity, enshrined in the Preamble.”

Responding to queries related to the training for future warfare, the chief said that the focus of the training is going to be on preparing the force for wars in the future which will be more related to network-centric and complex. Also, it will be the quality of the training and not quantity which will be the mantra for future warfare.

To a question on the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) the chief termed it as a very big step as it will help in the integration of the three services.

Emphasizing that his forces are fighting for the sovereignty and security of the nation, he added that his focus is going to be on the A, B, and C: Allegiance, Belief, and Consolidation of his force.

According to him the other areas which he will focus on will include the training, integration, personnel, and quality of equipment.

Re-balancing its weaponry to the Northern borders

The new chief, who just returned from his visit to the highest battlefield in the world Siachen, said “Siachen is the closest point for collusivity between China and Pakistan and that is why weaponry of the Indian Army is being re-balanced to the Northern Borders.

“Since Siachen faces both Western and Northern fronts, there is a need to keep control and not lose sight as that is the point where collusivity will happen,” the chief said. As far as land borders are concerned this is where (Siachen) the two countries (China and Pakistan) are the closest, he explained.

Actually post Wuhan summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the differences related to the border are being handled successfully and there are strategic guidelines through which the small differences are being sorted locally.

There is a rebalancing of advanced weaponry being done towards the Northern borders. “Earlier it was more towards the Western front and we think both the borders are equally important. It is in that context that the re-balance is taking place.”

Is the Army Ready for Two Front Wars (Pakistan & China)?

According to him, the Army is aware of the threats from both sides – Western and Northern Sides. “There will be a primary front and secondary front. The bulk of forces will be placed at the primary front. And a more deterrent posture will be adopted on the secondary front.” There are formations that can move between two fronts.

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK)

Referring to a Parliamentary resolution in 1994, which stated that the entire erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir belongs to India, he said, “If Parliament wishes that it be ours and we get a directive, we will act on it.”