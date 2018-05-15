ICGS Vikram, first defence ship manufactured by a private company under ‘Make in India’, docks at New Mangaluru

ICGS Vikram, the first Make in India ship manufactured by a private company, has docked in the New Mangaluru port. (Representative Photo)

ICGS Vikram, the first Make in India ship manufactured by a private company, has docked in the New Mangaluru port. The ship is the first among the seven new generation offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) that were initiated under the Make in India programme and was contracted by the Ministry of Defence. The indigenously developed ship has been designed and manufactured by Larsen and Toubro and was commissioned by Subash Bhamre, the Minister of State for Defence during the Chennai Defence Expo in April this year.

The 97-metre long ship had undergone harbour and sea trials and was one of the quickest ships to be commissioned with record period of 25 months. The indigenously built vessel is 97 meters long, 15 metres wide, has a displacement of 2,140 T, has 3.6 draughts and has a range of 5,000 NM. The ship is also capable of attaining the maximum speed of 26 knots. It has been equipped with state-of-art technology and also with advanced communication and navigational systems. The ship also features cutting-edge sensors and various types of machinery for reconnaissance purposes.

The ship which has been entirely built and developed by Larsen & Toubro also got the certification by American Bureau of Shipping and has also been certified by Indian Registrar of Shipping. The offshore patrol vessel has been built with special control capabilities like the Integrated Platform Management System. Just like frigates, destroyers and other warships, the vessels are equipped with 30mm and 12.7mm guns with fire control system as well. It is also fitted with front propulsion pods which makes it excellent in its manoeuvrability. As of now, the ship can stay at sea for 20 days without replenishment.

The ship is also designed to carry one twin-engine helicopter and also host two twin-engine heavy helicopters that have night flying capability. The ship that has been tested by the Indian Coast Guard Team at Kattupalli, who oversaw its trials at sea and harbours and also tested it for other efficiencies. The ship also boasts of being equipped with pollution response machinery that would be left during oil spills in the high seas. The ICGS Vikram which has 14 officers and 88 naval personnel onboard is commanded by Commandant Raj Kamal Sinha, former staff officer to Coast Guard Director General.