ICG reviews the Offshore maritime security installation in the country  

Indian Coast Guard (IGG) conducted the Offshore Security Coordination Committee (OSCC) meeting which was held under the Chairmanship of Director General, ICG, V S Pathania at Varanasi on 04 January.

The ICG reviewed the preparedness and effectiveness of the security of India’s offshore installations.

Addressing the meeting, Pathania highlighted the importance of offshore energy installations in the country and their security. He said that the possibility of assault by inimical forces cannot be ruled out, stressing the need to stay focused and be ready to take stringent offshore security measures at all times.

He also cautioned that as a forum, OSCC cannot afford to ignore any factor impinging on offshore security and all stakeholders have to maintain thorough preparedness to respond promptly with coordinated and concerted efforts.

An Offshore Security Coordination Committee (OSCC) was formed to ensure the efficient functioning of offshore security arrangements, and to identify peace-time threats to offshore installations, such as terrorism and sabotage. The OSCC’s role involves coordination with various agencies in building contingency plans for offshore security.

The growth in the offshore Oil and Natural Gas sector has necessitated a manifold increase in the responsibilities of the ICG, in terms of responding to breaches of security.