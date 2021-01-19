IAF’s R-Day Tableau: Look out for models of indigenous aircraft and missiles

There will be scaled-down models of Light Combat Aircraft `Tejas’; Light Combat Helicopter, Sukhoi-30 MKI and the Rohini Radar.

Indian Air Force (IAF) during the Republic Day is going to display its Airpower on its tableau which is being fabricated on a 50 feet long platform. This, according to the official spokesperson Wing, Commander Indranil Nandi, will be consisting of a trailer which will be towed by a tractor. The motto ‘Touch the Sky with Glory’ will be displayed in the IAF colours.

What to look for on the tableau?

There will be scaled-down models of Light Combat Aircraft `Tejas’; Light Combat Helicopter, Sukhoi-30 MKI and the Rohini Radar.

Also, there will be indigenously developed Rudram Next-Generation Anti Radiation Missile (NGRAM) and Dhuravastra. They will be displayed on LCA and LCH.

On the Sukhoi-30 MKI the indigenously developed Astra and BrahMos Missiles will be displayed and the indigenously developed Akash Missiles along with the Rohini Radar too.

More about the LCA `Tejas’

It is a single engine, fourth generation, and a multirole light fighter aircraft. It has been designed by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Aircraft R&D Centre (ARDC) of state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and is equipped with Air to Air Refuelling. It also has a New Generation Anti Radiation Missile (RUDRAM) this is the first indigenous anti-radiation missile of the country and has been developed for IAF.

This missile according to officials will be a potent weapon for IAF for Suppression of Enemy Air Defence (SEAD) effectively from large stand-off ranges.

More about LCH

This helicopter has the capability to operate in high altitude and is armed with Dhruvastra anti-tank guided missile. As has been reported earlier, with the help of 4 twin launchers around eight missiles can be attached to the helicopter. And in addition, this helicopter can be equipped with 20 mm turret guns and 70 mm rockets.

Rohini Radar

It is a Medium Range Surveillance Radar, and is used for Air Space Surveillance to detect and track air targets under hostile EW operational environment. And is deployed for early warning and also as a sensor for Akash SAM system.

Akash Missile

This is a medium-range mobile surface-to-air missile defence system. And has the capability to neutralise aerial targets like aircraft, helicopters and various other missiles. This missile is also in operational service in the Indian Army as well.

Countries from across the globe including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Philippines, Indonesia, Bahrain, and Algeria have expressed interest in importing these Made in India missiles.

Astra Missile

This is also indigenously designed all-weather beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile. And it has the capability of engaging targets at varying ranges and altitudes.