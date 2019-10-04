IAF’s promotional video goes viral! Air Chief clarifies it is not from Balakot Strikes

In today’s video, there are a few frames which show the air strike power of the IAF (Representational Image/Express Photo)

Indian Air Force’s promotional video during its annual press conference ahead of its annual day next week which showcased the activities and weapons and aircraft which the service uses.

In today’s video, there are a few frames which show the air strike power of the IAF.

What is there in the video?

It has clips of people expressing anger against Pakistan after the Pulwama attack in which the CRPF had lost 42 personnel. This is followed by a few shots of the officers sitting in a war room planning the next step of operations followed by Mirage fighter jets taking off. There are a few clips showing the IAF targeting and destroying terrorist bases operating in Balakot, Pakistan. And a couple of satellite images showing the areas which were hit. It has also depicted the enemy trying to enter the Indian air space and how IAF chased them out.

Did the IAF really share the Balakot Strike Video?

Responding to media queries soon after the video was making breaking news on TV channels, the new IAF Chief On Friday, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauriya said that “No, this is not the Balakot Strike video. This is a promotional video.”

What was Balakot Strike?

It is for the first time in almost 48 years that the IAF entered the Pakistan Air Space and destroyed the training camps of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. And this mission was completed in around 90 seconds when 12 Mirage -2000 fighter aircraft were used for the first time in such an airstrike — ‘Operation Bandar’ to maintain confidentiality.

While Pakistan has been denying that it ever suffered any losses or and camps were destroyed, at a press conference in New Delhi earlier this year, the IAF had shared with the media the satellite images as well as briefed about the level of destruction it had carried out.

Recently, the Army Chief Bipin Rawat told the media that Pakistan is again getting ready to attack India and has allowed its land to be used by the terrorists for training and infiltrating into India.