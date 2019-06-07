IAF’s missing AN-32: 100 hours later, still no sign of the missing aircraft

With almost 100 hours since the Indian Air Force\u2019s (IAF) transport aircraft AN-32 went missing, the Search and Rescue (SAR) mission by the helicopters looking for the missing aircraft has been called off today due to low lights and will resume tomorrow. According to the official spokesperson of the IAF, Group Capt Anupam Banerjee, \u201cIAF is not sparing any effort in locating the missing air warriors. There has been no sighting of missing aircraft as yet.\u201d Indian Navy\u2019s P-8I undertook a search mission from Arakonnam this morning, and the helicopters, transport aircraft, UAVs and other sensors which are involved in extensive search and rescue whenever weather is permitting. The search area continues to expand to look at all possibilities and all electronic, radar, optical and infrared sensors including satellites are being employed to scan the area for any probable clues. The crash site is estimated to be in an area of about 2500 sq kms between Kaying and Payum circles of Siang district. Also, the state police are verifying the claim of people from Tumbin village who had claimed that they saw thick black smoke emanating from a mountain at an aerial distance of about seven to eight kms towards Molo village. On Friday, a search party from Shi Yomi district, along with army personnel joined the three search parties already on the job. \u201cIndian Army, Police, State Government, Paramilitary forces and local population are lending crucial support in search operations. Army search parties have been in the area for over two days, going through the thick forest trying to locate the aircraft. Senior Air Staff Officer of Eastern Air Command is coordinating and supervising search operations at Along,\u201d Banerjee adds. Also, IAF is in regular touch with the families of missing air warriors. All possible assistance is being provided to the families. On Thursday, some family members had defence minister Rajnath Singh and they were briefed about the search efforts. Earlier, AOC-in-C, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal RD Mathur had met the families of missing air warriors at Jorhat.