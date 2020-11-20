  • MORE MARKET STATS

IAF’s familiarisation exercise for pilots at Kolkata airport

By: |
November 20, 2020 4:22 PM

This was a part of a routine annual exercise for familiarising newly inducted pilots with civilian airports

Flyers at the airport witnessed the IAF aircraft land and take off from the busy airport.

Indian Air Force trainer Hawk jets landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here in a familiarisation exercise for pilots, IAF sources said on Friday.  Much to their surprise, flyers at the airport witnessed the IAF aircraft land and take off from the busy airport on Thursday.

This was a part of a routine annual exercise for familiarising newly inducted pilots with civilian airports to prepare them for any exigency during war or other emergencies, the sources said.

The one-day training exercise did not affect the schedule of passenger flights, an airport spokesperson said.

