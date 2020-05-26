IAF’s deadly ‘Flying Bullets’ to get operational! To be the new home for indigenous LCA

This is an indigenous four and a half-generation tailless compound delta-wing aircraft. (Photo source: HAL)

The No. 18 Squadron ‘Flying Bullets’ of the Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to be operationalised by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS. Bhadauria on Wednesday at Sulur near Coimbatore. As was reported by the Financial Express Online, in March, the `Flying Bullets’ will home to the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft `Tejas’ and it will be the second the squadron which will fly the LCA.

More about No 18 Squadron

The squadron was formed on April 15, 1965.

The motto was ‘Teevra aur Nirbhaya’ – which means ‘Swift and Fearless’.

Before getting number plated on April 15, 2016, it was flying MiG-27 aircraft.

It was resurrected on April 1 at Sulur.

The squadron has actively participated in the 1971 War with Pakistan.

It was decorated with the highest gallantry award ‘Param Vir Chakra’.

And this was awarded to Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon posthumously.

This Squadron has earned the sobriquet of ‘Defenders of Kashmir Valley’ by being the first to land and operate from Srinagar.

It has been presented with President’s Standard in November 2015.

The new home of Tejas

This is an indigenous four and a half-generation tailless compound delta-wing aircraft.

Its structure is made out of composite material and it has been equipped with, integrated digital avionics, multimode radar, and fly-by-wire flight control system.

Also these can be equipped with different types of weapons, bombs, and missiles.

Also, this made in India aircraft is considered to be the smallest and the lightest in its group of supersonic combat aircraft.

These aircraft can be upgraded later.

This aircraft has been designed by Aircraft Development Agency (ADA), along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and is being manufactured by HAL.

Once inducted, will be the backbone of the IAF.

While the order has already been placed for 40 aircraft in Initial Operational Configuration (IOC), 83 more LCA will be ordered to meet the shortage of the number of fighter squadrons.

Now, the HAL is focussing on the LCA Mark-2 and the AMCA.