IAF’s ARPIT to fight Coronavirus! What is it and how it will rescue people from remote places

Airborne Rescue Pod for Isolated Transportation (ARPIT) being loaded in a CH- 47F (I) Chinook heavy lift helicopter. This pod will be utilised for evacuation of critical patients with infectious diseases including COVID-19 from high altitude area, isolated and remote places.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘ Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the Indian Air Force has not only designed but also developed and manufactured an Airborne Rescue Pod for Isolated Transportation (ARPIT). This will be used for evacuating critical patients with infectious diseases including COVID-19 from high altitude area isolated and remote places,

According to the IAF, the ARPIT will help in preventing the spread of the infectious aerosol from a COVID-19 patient while being airlifted. The need to have such a pod was critical as the IAF is sent out on several rescue missions and this will help in controlling the spread.

Where was this developed?

The first prototype was developed at 3 BRD AF (Base Repair Depot of IAF) and has already undergone several modifications.

And keeping in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “Atmanirbhar Bharat” this whole pod has been fabricated by using only indigenous materials and has been indigenously designed and is expected to cost just Rs 60,000/- as compared to the imported systems which costs around Rs Sixty Lakh.

More about ARPIT

It has been made out of aviation certified materials and is lightweight isolation system.

It comes with a transparent and durable cast Perspex. This helps in the enhanced patient visibility. Compared to other models, the visibility is not only larger, but is higher and wider too.

This indigenous isolation system caters for suitable number of air exchanges. And is useful in the integration of medical monitoring instruments, and ventilation to an intubated patient.

Also, this system generates high constant negative pressure in the isolation chamber. This is useful in the prevention of infection risk to aircrew, ground crew and health care workers involved in air transportation.

This system uses High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) H-13 class filters. It also supports invasive ventilation using Transport Ventilator.

More about the design which is indigenous too

For the use by health care professionals there are long arm gloves, it has power pack with high endurance and integrates life support and monitoring instruments including defibrillator with multipara monitor, pulse oximeter, Infusion pumps etc).

The designing requirements have evolved and based on the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) and Centre for Disease Control (CDC), the USA.