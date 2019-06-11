IAF’s AN-32 wreckage located! Missing Indian Air Force aircraft parts spotted after days of search

IAF AN-32 wreckage located! The wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was found today, the Indian Air Force tweeted. The parts of the aircraft have been detected north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh. "The wreckage of the missing #An32 was spotted today 16 Kms North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an approximate elevation of 12000 ft by the #IAF Mi-17 Helicopter undertaking search in the expanded search zone," IAF tweeted. IAF on its official twitter handle posted that efforts were on to establish the status of occupants and establish survivors. Further details will be communicated as the recovery actions progress, IAF stated. The major breakthrough comes several days after the aircraft with eight crew and five passengers on board went missing on June 3. The aircraft took off from Jorhat in Assam for a routine flight to Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Arunachal Pradesh. The search operations began in full force soon after it went missing off the radar. Indian Army, Indo Tibetan Border Police, state police and locals were pressed into the action. IAF deployed Sukhoi-30 aircraft, a fleet of C-130J and AN-32 planes and Mi-17 and ALH helicopters to detect the aircraft. Search operations during the night time were conducted by Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) by IAF, according to a PTI report. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also extended its assistance after sharing images of the area around Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh. These images were taken by ISRO's Cartosat and RISAT satellites, as per the report. Indian Navy also deployed P-8I aircraft which has electro-optical and infra-red sensors that could be helpful in the search operation. (More details awaited)