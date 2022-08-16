IAF will receive all S-400 air defence system from Russia by 2023

Indian Air Force (IAF) will receive three S-400 Triumf ‘SA-21Growler’ long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems from Russia by 2023.

Despite the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the delivery of the S-400 air defence systems is on schedule and has been approved by both countries. India has received two regiments of the S-400air defence systems. The first one had arrived in December 2021 and the second regiment reached India this year and the balance three is expected to arrive by next year. The S-400 Triumf has boosted India’s Air Defence and to operate the system, more than 100 IAF personnel underwent training in Moscow in operating the system.

According to reports, at the Army 2022 International Military-Technical Technical Forum in Moscow, Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told the media the deliveries of the air defence systems will proceed according to the schedule that has been approved by the parties in compliance with the contractual commitments.

Russia would deliver all five regiments of the S-400 weapons by late 2023, Alexander Mikheyev, CEO of Russia’s official export agency Rosoboronexport had said earlier.

As has been reported in Financial Express Online earlier, the deal to buy five regiments of S-400 ‘Triumf’ anti-aircraft missile systems for $5.43 billion was firmed up during the visit of the President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in 2018.

IAF has deployed S-400

While the first regiment has been deployed along the Line of Control with Pakistan in the Western Sector, the second regiment is on the eastern side. The equipment from Moscow has arrived through sea and air routes.

Capability of this system

They can detect and destroy high and low targets. And can also form a grid of missiles which cannot be penetrated through. Equipped with 92N6E electronically-steered phased array radar, this system is resistant to jamming.

It has the capability to engage with enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles, and AWACS and cover different ranges –40 km, 100, 200 and 400km.

More about the system

The S-400 system is known as a battery, two battalions of launchers, target acquisition radar, long-range radar, and a command post vehicle.

Based on the information shared by the seller, each battalion has eight launchers and each of these launchers has four tubes.

The system has the capability to track targets up to 600 km and destroy incoming aircraft, missiles and up to 400 km can destroy drones.

US expected to remove sanctions related to S-400

The US President Joe Biden is expected to expedite the waiver of India-specific CAATSA sanctions. In July Financial Express Online had reported the US House of Representatives had passed a legislative amendment that approved an India-specific waiver for punitive CAATSA sanctions for its purchase of the S-400 missile defence system from Russia.

It has to be passed by the US Senate before the US President can sign it into a law.

Deployment

IAF has an advantage as these missiles can be deployed on the truck, which will be difficult for the enemy to detect. As reported earlier, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been working on improving the road infrastructure. This is expected to help in the movement of the S-400 SAM which will be mounted on heavy trucks.

