IAF will have largest ever induction of indigenous aircrafts, says Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa

Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa. (File photo)

Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa has said that the Indian Air Force will have the largest ever induction of indigenous aircrafts ever in the country even as he said that the first batch of Rafale jets are likely to arrive as schedule in 2019.

The IAF chief said this in Guwahati on Thursday on the sidelines of a programme where President Ram Nath Kovind presented Standard to 118 Helicopter Unit and Colour to Air Defence College at Air Force Station, Guwahati.

“There was a proposal to induct the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) in big numbers, and with this the total number of LCA squadrons will go up to 12. The LCA mark 1 in IOC configuration of one squadron of 20 aircrafts, LCA mark 1 in FOC configuration one squadron 20 aircrafts, LCA mark 1A four squadron 83 aircraft, LCA mark 2 Sox squadron 108 aircrafts. So total of 12 squadron and 231 aircraft, this will be the largest induction of indigenous aircrafts ever in the country ,” he said while interacting with the journalists here.

Asked about the Rafale arrival, the IAF chief said: “There is no delay in the Rafale programme.”

He said the government has floated a request for information (RFI) for 114 fighter aircraft.

Replying to queries on the Advanced Landing Ground (ALGs) in the North-East, Dhanowa said that except Vijaynagar, about seven ALGs have already been built and refurbished. “Flight service have already been started to Pasighat ALG. It is now for the operators to start operation on a commercial basis,” he said, adding there is no obstruction from the IAF.