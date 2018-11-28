IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana, pilot escapes with minor injuries

On November 21, a training aircraft of thecity-based Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academycrashedinto an agriculture field in Mokila area near here resulting in minor injuries to the trainee pilot. (ANI)

A trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in neighbouring Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district Wednesday, police said. However, the trainee pilot ejected safely. The aircraft which took off from Hakimpet Air Force Station crashed in an open area at around 11.45 am, they said adding that the flying cadet escaped with minor injuries on his leg.

