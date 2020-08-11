IAF to get Made in India trainer aircraft from HAL; DAC approves proposals worth Rs 8722 crore

HAL has successfully developed Basic Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40) Prototypes and certification process is underway, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD). (Photo Courtesy: hal-india.co.in)

To address the basic training requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Defence Acquisition Council has given its approval for procuring 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40) from the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). In its meeting under the Chairmanship of defence minister Rajnath Singh, approvals were given to proposals worth Rs 8,722.38 crore and the main amount will be going towards procuring the Basic Trainers from the HAL.

HAL has successfully developed Basic Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40) Prototypes and certification process is underway, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), initially Post Certification 70 Basic Trainer Aircraft will be procured and the balance 36 after operationalisation of HTT-40 fleet in IAF.

Last November, as was reported by Financial Express Online, in a show of faith the chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) ACM RKS Bhadauria had taken the second prototype of HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft (TSR002) for a spin. In the flight which had lasted for almost one hour, the chief who was accompanied by the HAL’s chief test pilot Gp Capt (Retd) KK Venugopal had assessed not only the stall and spin but also other flying characteristics of the aircraft.

More about the Made in India HTT-40

This comes under the category of “Indian designed, developed and manufactured” (IDDM) equipment, as per the Defence Procurement Procedure of 2016. And the Basic Trainer has so far cleared all the Air Staff Qualitative Requirements (ASQR).

This trainer has been designed and developed by HAL and is a basic fixed-wing aircraft.

It is good for the young IAF officers who are going to learn how to fly an aircraft and will be equipped with Honeywell turboprop engine TPE-331-12B.

In an effort to give boost to Make in India initiative, the Air Chief had announced that the IAF was looking towards the indigenous trainer.

In a span of five years, the HTT-40 has so far completed all the major spin tests.

What more was approved in the DAC meeting?

According to the MOD, to strengthen the Armed Forces by focusing on the indigenous capability and to push for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in defence.

To give more firepower of Indian Navy, approval has been given for procuring an upgraded version of Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM). This is expected to be fitted as the main gun on board Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) warships once they are ready. These will be from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

This upgraded SRGM comes with enhanced capability to perform against fast manoeuvring targets including missiles and Fast Attack Crafts. And increase the maximum engagement range.

Today, approval has also been given for procuring 125 mm APFSDS (Armour Piercing Fin Stabilized Discarding Sabot) ammunition. This is for the Indian Army as a ‘Design and Development Case’. It will have to have almost 70 per cent of indigenous content.

In view of the current tensions along the Line of Actual Control and the urgent requirement for the armed forces, the DAC granted approvals which are expected to speed up the procurement of the AK 203 and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle upgrades.