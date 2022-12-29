IAF successfully test-fires extended Range Version of Brahmos Air Launched missile

Indian Air Force today successfully fired the Extended Range Version of Brahmos Air Launched missile against a Ship Target from a SU-30MKI aircraft. With this, IAF has achieved a significant capability boost to carry out precision strikes from SU-30MKI aircraft against land/ sea targets over very long ranges.

The missile achieved the desired mission objectives in the Bay of Bengal region.

According to the IAF, the extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the SU-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battlefields.

The BrahMos missile is a supersonic air to surface cruise missile, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Russian Federation’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya (NPOM).

The flight test is a major milestone in the way forward for BrahMos programme. The plan is to increase the speed of the speed of missile upto Mach 5 when it is upgraded to become a hypersonic weapon.

The test involved various agencies including IAF, Indian Navy, DRDO, BAPL and HAL.