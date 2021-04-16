IAF receives Light Bullet Proof Vehicles from Ashok Leyland

LPBV can be operated on High off-road mobility in mud, sand, rocks, and shallow water

Earlier this week, Ashok Leyland’s first of its kind Light Bullet Proof Vehicles (LBPV) was handed over to the Indian Air Force. The vehicle is an adopted version of Lockheed Martin’s (LM) CVNG (Common Vehicle Next Gen). And has been fully indigenised and developed in India under Transfer of Technology (TOT) from the US based company to Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group.

According to a media statement issued by the company, which is largest supplier of logistics Vehicles to the Indian Army, Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “This LBPV is another example of our team’s capability which is combined with a strong sense of understanding of what is required in arduous conditions.”

He also talked about opportunities which would help to contribute significantly towards the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

The relationship with the US based Lockheed Martin started in 2014 with their CVNG programme, said Nitin Seth, COO, Ashok Leyland. According to Mr Sethi, “Our mobility solutions range from 4×4 to 12×12 for Defence personnel and logistics.” These vehicles have proved to be reliable partners, across the Indian armed forces.”

More about LBPV

There are four main characteristics. These make the vehicle ideal for several military applications.