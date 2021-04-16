IAF receives Light Bullet Proof Vehicles from Ashok Leyland

Earlier this week, Ashok Leyland’s first of its kind Light Bullet Proof Vehicles (LBPV) was handed over to the Indian Air Force. The vehicle is an adopted version of Lockheed Martin’s (LM) CVNG (Common Vehicle Next Gen).
LPBV can be operated on High off-road mobility in mud, sand, rocks, and shallow water
Earlier this week, Ashok Leyland’s first of its kind Light Bullet Proof Vehicles (LBPV) was handed over to the Indian Air Force. The vehicle is an adopted version of Lockheed Martin’s (LM) CVNG (Common Vehicle Next Gen). And has been fully indigenised and developed in India under Transfer of Technology (TOT) from the US based company to Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group.
According to a media statement issued by the company, which is largest supplier of logistics Vehicles to the Indian Army, Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “This LBPV is another example of our team’s capability which is combined with a strong sense of understanding of what is required in arduous conditions.”
He also talked about opportunities which would help to contribute significantly towards the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.
The relationship with the US based Lockheed Martin started in 2014 with their CVNG programme, said Nitin Seth, COO, Ashok Leyland. According to Mr Sethi, “Our mobility solutions range from 4×4 to 12×12 for Defence personnel and logistics.” These vehicles have proved to be reliable partners, across the Indian armed forces.”
More about LBPV
There are four main characteristics. These make the vehicle ideal for several military applications.
According to the company note, these can be operated on High off-road mobility in mud, sand, rocks, and shallow water.
No matter what, it will get the payload to where it needs to be, no matter what.
It can accommodate a crew of six and has enough space to carry substantial mission related equipment and has an extremely high payload fraction.
The crew inside is well protected from both ballistic and blast threats. And can launch attacks.
Outstanding ride quality and low occupant-absorbed power: it means no discomfort for the crew, as it has the capability of enduring driving long distances off-road.