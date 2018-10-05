​​​
IAF plane crash: Indian Air Force microlight ML-130 crashes in Uttar Pradesh, pilots safe

A two-seater Indian Air Force (IAF) plane crashed in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat district on Friday, police said. However, the two pilots were safe.

By: | Lucknow | Published: October 5, 2018 12:35 PM
The ML-130 microlight plane had taken off from the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad and was reportedly participating in a drill for Air Force Day.

The ML-130 microlight plane had taken off from the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad and was reportedly participating in a drill for Air Force Day.

The incident at around 10 a.m., took place in the thickets of Ranchad in Binauli area.

Rishirendra Kumar, the District Magistrate of Bagpat told IANS, that barring the nose of the aircraft there were no other damages.

“The plane nosedived and is hanging upside down in between the trees. IAF officials are on the spot along with me and they are doing the needful” he added.

