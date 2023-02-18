IAF pilots will soon have indigenous aviation helmets, to be made MKU sub-brand Kavro

For the first time Indian armed forces will be equipped with high-quality, aviation helmets which will be made by MKU under its sub-brand Kavro.

Common Aircrew Helmet for different aircraft including Advanced Jet Trainer (AJT) `Hawk’ and Kiran trainers, for MiG-21, and Jaguar fighters, Lightweight Integrated Aircrew Helmet for the Su30 and MiG series fighters will be made by the company under `Make in India’ initiative at its facility located in the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

MKU and Defence Bio-Engineering and Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) have signed a Transfer of Technology agreement (ToT) agreement to indigenously manufacture Common Aircrew Helmets and Lightweight Integrated Aircrew Helmets.

These helmets have been designed and developed by one of DRDO lab DEBEL. This helmet is expected to provide more protection to aircrews as there is a combination of high-performance fibres and an EPS liner. This combination can withstand high wind blast tests and these helmets are also equipped with mountings for securing oxygen masks/NVG/HPS and also R/T communication.

Stating that the ultimate goal is self-reliance, robust indigenous defence manufacturing industry in India, according to Neeraj Gupta, Managing Director, MKU Limited, “The agreement will facilitate a transfer of technology and expertise between the two companies.”

More about the agreement

With this landmark agreement in place MKU Ltd aims to reduce dependency on imports and also contribute to the growth of the Aerospace and Defence industry in the country.

MKU’s commitment to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative was also witnessed during DefExpo 2022 when Financial Express Online had reported that the company was awarded the contract to design, develop, and manufacture indigenously Aviation Night Vision Goggles (ANVGs) by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under its sub-brand, Netro. These are meant for the Light Utility Helicopter pilots.

Present in over 100 countries, MKU Ltd has their operations based in India and Germany and provides protection to more than three million soldiers and 3000 plus platforms across 230 forces.