IAF MiG trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, pilots eject safely

A MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on Wednesday, police said. Both pilots ejected safely, they said.

The aircraft, which was on a routine mission, crashed around 10.30 am in Choudhary-ka-Pura area of Bhind’s Aalori village, located nearly 140 km from the Gwalior airbase, Inspector General of Police, Chambal Range, D P Gupta told PTI.

“Soon after the crash, the trainee aircraft caught fire but its both pilots ejected safely,” he said. An IAF rescue team soon reached the spot with a helicopter and took the two pilots along with it after providing them first-aid, he said.

“The two pilots ejected safely, according to the information passed to us from the village head from the spot, some 60 km from the district headquarters,” Bhind Superintendent of Police Rudolf Alvares said. “We have informed the IAF officials in Gwalior about the incident,” he added.

One of the pilots received injuries, Bhind Collector Chote Singh said. Both the pilots were admitted to hospital by the IAF rescue team, he added.