IAF keeps watch on China, upgrades detection capabilities along LAC

In case there is any air space violation by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) the Indian Army will communicate with that country in an effort to resolve the matter.

At the annual media interaction ahead of the 90th Air Force Day, IAF Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said that the hotline of the Indian Army will be used in case there is an air space violation or any other issue.

He was responding to media queries related to the disengagement process between the Indian and Chinese from the friction points along the LAC. The IAF Chief said that they were keeping an eye on the activities of the Chinese Air Force and that the presence of the radars and air defence networks along the LAC has been increased. And also, appropriate non-escalator measures have been taken in time.

According to media reports, in June this year a Chinese aircraft had breached the India perceived LAC and had flown over the friction points for a few minutes. And this fighter was detected by the radars on the Indian side of LAC and IAF fighters were launched in an effort to ward off or to intercept the PLAAF fighter which was spotted on this side.

Reports also indicated at that time that the activities by the Chinese opposite the Chumar sector had continued for over a month and the response by IAF was scrambling its fighters – Mirage 2000 and the MiG-29s from its advance bases which are located near the Ladakh region. At that the Air Chief at that time had said that the air activity across the LAC is monitored continuously and when the Chinese aircraft comes too close the LAC fighter jets are scrambled to ward them off as well putting all systems on alert.

Preparedness:

Highlighting the preparedness of the IAF the chief on the eve of the IAF Day said that LCA Mk 1A, HTT-40 trainers, indigenous weapons and different radars are being inducted. On Monday, Oct 3, Light Combat Helicopter Prachand was inducted. This helicopter, according to the chief, will add more teeth to the strike capability of the IAF.

According to him the IAF is actively deployed, and at the same time it has expedited the operationalisation of the new systems which have been inducted recently including the fighter jets from French Dassault Aviation `Rafale’, Light Combat Aircraft and S-400 air defence system among others.

It has also upgraded its detection capabilities along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, and is working towards strengthening its network and coverage in that region to keep a close watch on the activities of the PLAAF near the Indian Territory.

The IAF has increased the presence of radars and Surface to Air Guided Weapon (SAGW) systems. And these, according to the chief, have been integrated into the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) network.

Relevance of a strong military

According to the chief, the global events recently are an indication that a strong military is imperative to ward off threats through deterrents and if that fails, to neutralize them. IAF will continue to remain the linchpin for the armed forces, the chief stated in his opening statement ahead of the press conference.

To another question, the IAF chief said that a return to status quo ante and completion of disengagement in all friction points will be the benchmark for the situation to return to normal in eastern Ladakh.

Threatreisation

The chief once again stated in response to a question that IAF was not opposed to tri-services integration; and its reservations were related to certain structures that need to be future ready and methodology. Adding, “The IAF understands imperatives of joint planning and execution with sister forces for future wars.”

He said that there are three four points that need to be considered – ready for the future means that there should be shorter decision making, there should be reduction in the layers of control and command and what is most important is to synergize the core competencies.

“Each service has a doctrine. The doctrinal aspects of the IAF is what I am worried about, should not in any way be compromised by this new structure,” the chief added.