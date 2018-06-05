IAF Jaguar aircraft crashes in Kutch, pilot dead

Wreckage of IAF’s Jaguar fighter jet that crashed in Kutch’s Mundra

An Indian Air Force Jaguar aircraft on Tuesday crashed in Mundra area of Gujarat’s Kutch district, killing a senior officer of the agency. According to ANI, the aircraft was on a routine training mission. The pilot, identified as Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan, lost his life in the crash, the agency reported. The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the accident.

The plane, which was on a routine sortie, crashed near Bareja village, an official told news agency Press Trust of India. Some locals told the agency that plane’s debris was strewn far and wide on the outskirts of the village. Locals also said that some cows, which were grazing in the field, were killed after being hit by the jet’s debris. The area was cordoned off by the security agencies soon after the crash.

Chauhan was currently posted as the Air Officer Commanding at Air Force Station Jamnagar. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Ojha said that Chauhan sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

Other recent crashes

At least three other IAF aircrafts have suffered crashes this year. In April, an M17 aircraft with six people onboard, had crashed in Uttarakhand’s Kedaranath. All the six people onboard were reported safe in the crash. Another plane crashed in Odisha’s Mayurbhunj district in March. The pilot was reported injured in the crash. In February, a microlight chopper crashed in Assam’s Majuli, killing two pilots. Both the pilots, despite trying for an emergency landing, lost their lives as the aircraft had crashed in a sandbar. A court of inquiry was ordered in all the cases.