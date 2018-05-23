IAF helicopter crash lands in Natha Top in Jammu, crew and passengers safe

An Indian Air Force Cheetah helicopter crash landed at Natha Top of Jammu and Kashmir today at 0915 hours. (Representative Photo)

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force crash-landed in Natha Top in Jammu and Kashmir soon after it took off on a routine sortie today morning, official sources said here.

The two passengers and two crew members on board the military chopper were safe, they said.

The helicopter was on a routine sortie from Jammu when it crash-landed at the Natha Top helipad around 9.50 am, the sources said.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

(Further details awaited)