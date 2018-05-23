IAF helicopter crash lands in Natha Top in Jammu, crew and passengers safe

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force crash-landed in Natha Top in Jammu and Kashmir soon after it took off on a routine sortie today morning, official sources said here.
The two passengers and two crew members on board the military chopper were safe, they said.
The helicopter was on a routine sortie from Jammu when it crash-landed at the Natha Top helipad around 9.50 am, the sources said.
A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.
(Further details awaited)