IAF heads to the UK for Ex Cobra Warrior 22: Indigenous Tejas LCA to participate in the multinational exercise

Soon after completing its first ever visit to Singapore Air Show, Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to head to the UK where it will participate in a multinational air exercise named ‘Ex Cobra Warrior 22’. IAF is ferrying five indigenous Light Combat Aircraft “Tejas’’ to Waddington, UK to take part in the first multinational exercise this year which is from March 6-25, 2022. According to an official announcement by the IAF, the five Tejas will participate in the exercise along with fighter aircraft of the UK and other leading Air Forces. Other Air Forces participating in the drill include fighter jets from Sweden –`Gripen’ fighters, Belgium is deploying F-16 fighters and Saudi Arabia is sending Typhoons and Tornado fighters.

Aim of Ex Cobra Warrior 22

Ex-Cobra is one of the largest annual exercises of the Royal Air Force and is meant for training the pilots and other specialists in planning and executing complex airborne missions.

To provide operational exposure; sharing best practices among the other air forces which are participating in the air drill. This will help in not only deepening bonds of friendship, but also to help in further enhancing combat capability.

Photo credit: IAF

Important for Tejas

During the exercise the made in India combat aircraft will get an opportunity to demonstrate its operational capability as well as its manoeuvrability.

C-17 transport aircraft from the IAF fleet will provide the necessary transport support for induction and de-induction. The transport aircraft will carry the maintenance crew as well as ground equipment.

Mid-air refueling

There is no clarity on the mid-air refueling of the LCA which is going to the UK. However, when three “Tejas’’ aircraft had travelled to the Singapore Air Show, with three external drop tanks, the aircraft covered a 300 km ferry flight. And during the show there, the focus was on showcasing the capability of the aircraft long range ferry of the small fighter.