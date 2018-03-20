IAF Hawk jet crashes in Odisha’s Mayubhanj border, pilot injured

An Indian Air Force (IAF) plane crashed in Odisha’s Mayubhanj on Tuesday. (ANI)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Hawk jet trainer plane crashed in Odisha’s Mayubhanj on Tuesday. The IAF Hawk jet went down near Odisha-Jharkhand border. As per the initial reports, the trainee pilot of the plane has sustained injuries has been taken to the nearby government hospital in Jharkhand. Meanwhile, other injured people have also been taken to a nearby hospital.

While the investigation is underway. The cause of the plane crash is yet to be ascertained. A court of inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident, an Indian Air Force official said in a statement. The aircraft was airborne from Kalaikunda on a routine training sortie before the crash. However, the trainee pilot had managed to eject safely from the aircraft.

This incident comes a month after the Microlight Virus SW-80 helicopter of the Indian Air Force had crashed in Majuli island in Assam. The crash in Assam killed both the pilots, Wing Commander J James and Wing Commander D Vats. Despite trying for an emergency landing both the wing commanders died as the aircraft had crashed in a sandbar.

The Hawk trainer jet Aircraft is used for ground attack, flying training and weapon training for trainee pilots in the Air Force. The Aircraft is a low wing and an all-metal structure. It is powered by an Adour Mk 871 turbofan engine.