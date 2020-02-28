IAF had edge over Pakistan in terms of BVR missiles at Kargil time; Rafale will help restore that: IAF chief

Talking about the Balakot Airstrike that took place aftermath of the deadly Pulwama Attack, the IAF chief said Indian Air force pilots successfully managed to strike the “chosen” target.

Indian Air Force had an “edge” over Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during the Kargil War but it was allowed to “slip”, IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria was quoted as saying by ANI. According to Bhadauria, India had an edge when it came to BVR or beyond visual range missiles capability. RKS Bhadauria has stressed on the impending induction of Rafale to IAF’s fleet for better capability. The upper hand over Pakistan Air Force was allowed to slip due to “a decade and half” struggle in acquiring process to boost IAF’s “capability”, the IAF Chief was quoted as saying. The IAF chief has said it is pivotal to possess a weapons edge in deeply “contested area” and Rafale will soon help materialize better capability. However, the IAF chief has underlined that it is key to retain this edge by not allowing to slip back.

Talking at Centre for Air Power Studies in Delhi, IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria said the Modi government took a “bold and tough” decision to carry out the Balakot airstrike at the heart of terrorist/terror training camps located on the other side of the Line of Control, deep inside Pakistan.

Talking about the Balakot Airstrike that took place aftermath of the deadly Pulwama Attack, the IAF chief said Indian Air force pilots successfully managed to strike the “chosen” target. PAF’s response came 30 hours later, the IAF chief said. Under this operation PAF tried to hit key installations on the Indian side with aircraft. However, IAF successfully thwarted those attempts and ensured that those targets could not be hit by PAF, the IAF Chief said. Pakistan was in a “hurry to disengage” and was doing it to satisfy the domestic audience.

Former Vice Chief of the IAF Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria took over as the new chief in 2019 after the retirement of the then Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa. Bhadauria, who is considered as one of the best pilots in the IAF, was commissioned into the fighter stream of IAF in 1980. Bhadauria has experience of over 27 types of fighter and transport aircraft, including the Rafale. It was Bhadauria who led India at the negotiating table for the French-made Rafale fighter combat aircraft.