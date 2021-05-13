IAF continues airlifting critical Oxygen cylinders and aid; Foreign aid keeps coming in

According to sources, soon flights from Malta, Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Greece, Slovenia, and Portugal, will be landing with medical assistance to help fight COVID-19 pandemic.(Photos Credit: IAF and Embassy of Japan)

More life support equipment has been airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from overseas. According to the update shared by IAF, C-17 Globemaster aircraft took off from Hindan Air Base on May 12, for Ostend near Brussels, Belgium. This aircraft went to airlift critical life support equipment after flying nonstop 11 hours to reach the destination. In a quick turnaround, the aircraft flew back to Hindan on May 13, 2021, with a load of 30 tonnes of Life support equipment of 4 empty oxygen containers.

Medical Aid from other countries

According to sources, soon flights from Malta, Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Greece, Slovenia, and Portugal, will be landing with medical assistance to help fight COVID-19 pandemic.

Aid from Sweden

Swedish Industry, businesses, agencies and individuals along with the Government, have extended a helping hand to India during the surge.

In an official statement issued by the Embassy of Sweden in New Delhi, Ambassador Klas Molin, has termed the COVID surge in India as a humanitarian crisis. And, “We are working closely with partners in India to get an understanding of what’s required on-ground.”

According to him, the government, and large companies, individuals, and Indian Diaspora community in Sweden are contributing to make a difference.

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce India (SCCI) has launched an initiative under Kraftsamla and is coordinating all efforts being made locally. These have been broadly classified under: prevention, saving lives and livelihood and building for the future.

The Swedish companies located here are involved in strengthening and assisting local healthcare systems and are giving support to local hospitals with medical equipment like setting up COVID care facilities, technical know-how, infrastructure and supplying ventilators, and oxygen concentrators etc.

Mr. Kamal Bali, Managing Director of Volvo India, Chairperson of SCCI said, “The Swedish companies are engaged in creating COVID Care Centres, bringing Oxygen Concentrators, and Vaccination Campaigns. And they will be extending more assistance to the local administration.

The Chamber based in India is also helping in handling issues related to mental health and trauma counselling, livelihood for the migrant workers, women and children.

The Sweden India Business Council (SIBC) in Stockholm is coordinating with headquarters of Swedish businesses for help. “Medical supplies, distribution, medical care and support to urban and rural India, is being organized by the industry. And these will be done through Indian Red Cross Society and Doctors without Borders and established Indian NGOs such as Pratham. This will be through their Swedish or international organisations. The amount raised outside India is around 43 MSEK (5.2 MUSD),” says Robin Sukhia, Secretary General & President of SIBC, from Sweden.

Aid from Japan

The second and the third shipment from Japan has landed in India. The shipment has come on board the Japanese Airlines.

Aid from Canada

A second Canadian Armed Forces flight has come to India with 300 ventilators in support of the people of India.

On May 13, the second Canadian flight with essential medical supplies is arriving in India. The CC-150 Polaris aircraft has been deployed by Canadian Armed Forces and has a load of 300 ventilators which will be used for supporting the local efforts to save lives.