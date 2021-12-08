Indian Army Helicopter Crash Live Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to shortly address Parliament on CDS Rawat’s chopper crash

Military Helicopter Crashes in Tamil Nadu Today Live News: An Indian Air Force chopper with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat crashed in the hilly region of Coonoor in Tamil Nadu today. Official sources say that the accident happened due to low visibility in the fog-hit region. The military officials have not said anything regarding the condition of Gen Rawat. Here are latest updates related to this major story:
Highlights
Amid several unconfirmed reports, the Centre is set to make a formal announcement on CDS Rawat's plane crash. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to address Parliament anytime now.