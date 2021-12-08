  • MORE MARKET STATS
Indian Army Helicopter Crash Live Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to shortly address Parliament on CDS Rawat’s chopper crash

Updated: December 8, 2021 2:43:27 pm

IAF Mi-17V5 Helicopter Crash Today Live, CDS Bipin Rawat's Chopper Crash Live Updates: The Indian Air Force says that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered.

helicopter crash today india, army helicopter crash today, indian army helicopter crash, helicopter crash india, bipin rawat helicopter, bipin rawat helicopter accident, bipin rawat helicopter crash today, iaf mi-17 v5 helicopter crash today, indian army helicopter crash today in niligiris, indian army helicopter crash today in tamil naduOfficials say that CDS Bipin Rawat was on hi way to the Defence Staff College located in Wellington.

Military Helicopter Crashes in Tamil Nadu Today Live News:  An Indian Air Force chopper with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat crashed in the hilly region of Coonoor in Tamil Nadu today. Official sources say that the accident happened due to low visibility in the fog-hit region. The military officials have not said anything regarding the condition of Gen Rawat. Here are latest updates related to this major story:

Army Helicopter Crashes Live Updates: Indian Army Helicopter Crash Today in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu Live Updates, CDS Bipin Rawat's Chopper Crash Today Live News

    14:40 (IST)08 Dec 2021
    CDS Rawat plane crash LIVE: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address Parliament shortly

    Amid several unconfirmed reports, the Centre is set to make a formal announcement on CDS Rawat's plane crash. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to address Parliament anytime now. 

