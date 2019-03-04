IAF Chief Dhanoa confirms Indian fighter jets hit targets in Balakot; says counting casualties govt’s job (ANI photo)

IAF chief confirms hitting targets during air strike at Balakot! Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa today asserted that the aerial strike carried out by IAF’s Mirage 2000 fighter jets was successful saying, “If we plan to hit the target, we hit the target”. Dhanoa said that the target was clearly amplified by Foreign Secretary in the statement issued on February 26. Dhanoa also said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan would not have responded if bombs were dropped the in jungle. Talking about the casualties caused by the air strike in Balakot, Dhanoa said IAF hit the target and it was not in a position to calculate and clarify the number of casualties as that responsibility lies with the government. IAF counted what targets it had hit or not, said Dhanoa.

The Air Chief Marshal has also said that Wing Commander Abhinandan’s chances of flying fighter jets would depend on his ‘medical fitness’. Abhinandan has undergone medical check post ejection and whatever treatment is required will be given, Dhanoa said.

#WATCH Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa says, "The Mig-21 Bison is a capable aircraft, it has been upgraded, it has better radar, air-to air missiles and better weapons system."

Talking about the Mig-21 Bison, Dhanoa said it is “a capable aircraft and has been upgraded”. MiG-21 Bison has better radar, air-to air missiles and better weapons system, he said. Talking about IAF’s strategy, Dhanoa said, “…one is a planned operation in which you plan and carry out. However, when an adversary does a strike, every available aircraft goes in, irrespective of which aircraft it is. “All aircraft are capable of fighting the enemy,” Dhanoa asserted,

The IAF’s Mirage 2000 fighter jets carried out air strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa days after a Jaish terrorist attacked a CPRF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in which 40 jawans lost lives. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale in a press briefing on that very day said this strike was “non-military, preemptive” and targeted Jaish-e-Mohammed’s training facility in Balakot during which a number of terrorists were eliminated.

A day after, Pakistan in an act of aggression violated airspace and sent F-16 fighter jets which were chased away by IAF. During the hot-pursuit, IAF’s Wing Commander Abhinandan shot down PAF’s F-16. However, his own plane, the MiG 21 Bison was also hit and he was captured by the Pakistan Army. After relentless diplomatic pressure from India and the international community, Pakistan handed back Abhinandan on March 1.