IAF chief BS Dhanoa begins four day visit to Brazil tomorrow

IAF chief B S Dhanoa will begin a four-day visit to Brazil tomorrow to explore possibilities of deeper defence cooperation between the two countries. “The visit would provide further impetus towards increasing defence cooperation and pave the way for greater interaction and cooperation,” the Indian Air Force (IAF) said. The chief of air staff is also scheduled to visit various operational and training units of the Brazilian Air Force besides interacting with its senior functionaries.

"The visit would also strengthen relationships and enable engagement in productive exchanges between the two air forces," the IAF said.