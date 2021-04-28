  • MORE MARKET STATS

IAF airlifts 9 cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai, Singapore

By: |
April 28, 2021 12:47 PM

IAF, cyrogenic oxygen container, airlift medical supplies from singapore, global medicxal aid to India, covid-19, coronavirus, shortag eof oxygen in India, Covid cases plummethIAF is airlifting cyrogenic oxygen tankers from Odisha, Hyderabad, and other nations like Dubai, Singapor. (Source" Twitter:IAF_MCC)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted nine cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai and Singapore and has brought them to the Panagarh air base in West Bengal, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. These containers were brought on Tuesday, it said.

In addition, the IAF’s C-17 aircraft on Tuesday also airlifted two cryogenic oxygen containers from Indore to Jamnagar, two from Jodhpur and Udaipur to Jamnagar and two from Hindon to Ranchi, it said. “IAF’s C-17s have airlifted six cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai to Panagarh Air Base. Another C-17s brought three oxygen containers from Singapore to Panagarh Air Base,” the statement said.

The IAF also airlifted eight cryogenic oxygen containers from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar, two from Bhopal to Ranchi and two from Chandigarh to Ranchi, it said. India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Since last Friday, the IAF has been airlifting empty oxygen tankers and containers to various filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of the much-needed medical oxygen in treating COVID-19 patients. The IAF has also transported essential medicines as well as equipment required by designated COVID hospitals in various parts of the country.

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 1,48,17,371, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.12 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

