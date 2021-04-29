  • MORE MARKET STATS

IAF airlifts 12 empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Bangkok, Singapore, Dubai

By: |
April 29, 2021 4:34 PM

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday airlifted 12 empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Bangkok, Singapore and Dubai to India.

Along with oxygen containers, the IAF has transported essential medicines as well as equipment required by the designated COVID hospitals in various parts of the country.

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

“The IAF is currently transporting empty cryogenic oxygen containers from three destinations outside India. 3 containers from Bangkok, 3 from Singapore and 6 from Dubai,” said an official statement. Since Friday, the IAF has been airlifting empty oxygen tankers and containers to various filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of the much-needed medical oxygen in treating COVID-19 patients.

India saw a record single day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, according to data updated at 8 am.



