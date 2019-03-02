IAF air strike destroyed 4 buildings inside Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp in Balakot: Report

Photo for representation ( Express Photo)

Amid consistent denials by Pakistan over the impact of air strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force earlier this week, top government sources have revealed that at least four buildings inside the Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp in Balakot were hit by Indian missiles.

A report in The Indian Express quoted government sources as saying that while assessment of terrorists killed in the attack was “purely speculative”, technical evidence suggests that the Jaish camp was certainly hit.

Intelligence agencies have gathered ample evidence in the form of radar imagery suggesting that four buildings inside the campus of the madrassa run by Jaish-e-Mohammad were pounded by missiles fired by Indian Mirage-2000s in the pre-dawn strikes carried out on February 26.

While Pakistan has confirmed that the area was hit by IAF jets, it has so far denied any damage.

“Why did the Pakistan Army seal the madrasa after the strike? Why did it not allow journalists to visit the madrasa? We have evidence in the form of SAR imagery to show that a building used as a guest house, where brother of Maulana Masood Azhar used to stay; an L-shaped building where trainers used to stay; a double-storied building used to house students entering the seminary and another building where those undergoing final combat training used to stay, were hit by the bombs,” The Indian Express quoted an official, as saying.

The official went on to add that it is for the political leadership to decide whether it wants to release the satellite images.

Meanwhile, IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman walked over into India late on Friday after being released Pakistan. He was captured by Pakistani forces on February 27 after his MiG-21 crashed following an air combat with Pakistani jets. Wing Commander Abhinandan had shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet that had intruded into the Indian air space a day after India’s air strike on Jaish terror camp inside Pakistan.

The Pakistan government was under tremendous international pressure to de-escalate the tensions with India and release the captured pilot.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and many injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.